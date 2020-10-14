2021 Coat Check: Volcom Longo Gore-Tex Jacket

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Removable Hood

– Zip Tech

– Removable Stretch Powder Skirt

– Mesh Lined Zippered Vents

MSRP: $350

www.volcom.com/snow

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

VOLCOM says:

A collaboration with Arthur Longo combining timeless aesthetic and intricate detailing for backcountry and city life.

SNOWBOARDER says:

While we wish we had half the pop and bag of tricks that Volcom team rider and sidehit extraordinaire Arthur Longo possesses, thanks to the Volcom Longo Gore-Tex Jacket, we can at least channel the French phenom’s effortless style. And if looking good is feeling good, well, be prepared to rip in this Gore-Tex 2-Layer jacket with fully taped seams and a new streetwear-inspired short and boxy fit. Classically understated colorblocking fits the bill in both the park and the backcountry, and the removable hood allows for a smooth transition to après lounging. The Longo Jacket features Volcom’s patented Zip Tech jacket-to-pant interface, which keeps warmth in and snow out, though the stretch powder skirt can be removed to reduce excess bulk when you’re cruising the city. Just as Longo is able to adapt to any terrain, from halfpipe runs to powder jumps, and everything in between, his signature coat is suitable to myriad environments. Toss it on, and you are too.

