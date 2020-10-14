2021 Coat Check: Volcom NYA TDS Infrared Gore-Tex Jacket

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Gore-Tex 3Layer C-KNIT

– TDS (Thermal Defense System) Infrared 3-Layer Lining System

– Face Tech

– Zip Tech

MSRP: $620

www.volcom.com/snow

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

VOLCOM says:

Designed for the most demanding environments to keep you warm and dry so you can chase epic lines unhindered.

SNOWBOARDER says:

Every year, Volcom strikes an ideal blend of combination of style, fit, and tech. In their women’s line, the Nya TDS Infrared Gore-Tex Jacket looms tall as the pinnacle of performance, a coat that stands up to the demands of the gnarliest conditions and keeps you warm, dry, and comfortable from sun up to last call, all season long. The Nya is made of 3-Layer Gore-Tex C-KNIT, which is an advanced membrane that keeps moisture out while remaining ultra-breathable. In addition, this Hailey Langland-backed jacket employs Volcom’s top-of-the-line insulation tech, TDS, or Thermal Defense System, an infrared 3-layer lining system comprised of strategically placed RDS down thermal panels. To put it simply, Volcom has added high-tech insulation where you need it most in order to keep the Nya warm, lightweight, and sans bulk. Volcom has loaded the Nya with all of their team-favorite features, too, including a new hinged hood, fully taped seams, and an ergonomic fit with a drop tail. The brand’s patented Zip Tech jacket-to-pant system keeps the heat in and the snow out, while Face Tech, a facemask built into the hood of the jacket makes sure you always have easily accessible protection from sun, wind, and snow. Tested and approved by Elena Hight in the Tahoe backcountry (and beyond), the Volcom Nya is a jacket that will most definitely go the distance.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.