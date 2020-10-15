2021 Goggle Exam: Dragon RVX OTG

While we all have a unique point of view when it comes to our preferences in on hill eyewear, we can definitely agree that seeing clearly is paramount when in the mountains. To this end, SNOWBOARDER took two pairs of our favorite goggles to Timberline Resort on Mount Hood, Oregon last summer with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez in tow, in order to put these frames (or lack thereof) through the paces in a variety of light conditions. After a week lapping the Palmer Snowfield, it was easy to see that the below goggles feature advanced technology for discerning variations in terrain, no matter the conditions, and are adaptable on-the-go with easy lens swapping, too. This is the 2021 Goggle Exam. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Swiftlock 2.0 Lens Changing System

– Lumalens Color Optimization

– OTG Compatibility

MSRP: $230

Website: www.dragonalliance.com

Dragon says:

The RVX OTG is for those seeking technical functionality and premium features.

SNOWBOARDER says:

When it comes to style that performs, it’s easy to see that Dragon has long set the bar high. The 2021 RVX OTG builds on the brand’s legacy of goggles that ensure clear vision, total comfort, and considered aesthetics. The RVX OTG has a classic, sleek look due to Dragon’s patented Frameless Technology. It’s a style backed by Bryan Iguchi, Gigi Ruf, and Danny Davis, so you know the goggle goes! All three of these legendary riders value high performance, and clarity is rightfully paramount with the RVX, which utilizes Dragon’s Lumalens Color Optimization to deliver on this demand. Lumalens technology optimizes Dragon’s premium injection lenses by providing ultra-high definition optics in all light conditions, offering vivid color, enhancing depth perception, and reducing eye fatigue whether it’s sunny, cloudy, or anywhere in between. What’s more, swapping out your lens is a breeze thanks to Dragon’s Swiftlock 2.0 Lens Changing System, a one-sided lever that is simple to use and locks in securely. Armored venting at the top of the RVX OTG prevents fogging by allowing adequate airflow and providing protection from ice buildup. And finally, for individuals who wear glasses when they ride, the goggle has OTG Compatibility, featuring frame cutouts that allow more room for a comfortable fit over glasses.

