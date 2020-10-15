2021 Two Feet of Fresh: Arbor Sequoia Binding

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– System X Baseplate

– Women’s-Specific Asymmetrical Highback

– Dual-Injected Ankle Strap

MSRP: $199.95

Website: www.arborcollective.com/snowboards

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Arbor says:

Marie-France Roy has refined her riding style to that which feeds her drive for exploration and better understanding nature and all it has to offer. Her vetted riding ability and knowledge of the terrain is elegantly translated in her design.

SNOWBOARDER says:

British Columbia-based boarder Marie-France Roy has long been a luminary of style and grace, a master of etching turns in the backcountry and uncovering new lines on technical terrain. When it came time for her moniker to be applied to a binding, the Arbor Sequoia—a light and strong alpine asset—was a natural fit. The Sequoia Marie-France Roy Edition is designed to deftly handle all terrain, starting with the System X Baseplate, which strategically affects the binding’s direct contact with the board, limiting it to the disk and convergence zones in order to create a more natural flex underfoot, reduce binding flat spots, and eliminate the impact that bindings have on a board’s flex. In short, this means that the connection between you and your board is smooth and responsive. Arbor’s Women’s-Specific Asymmetrical Highbacks have a 5-degree pre-rotation for an ergonomic fit and freedom of movement, while also contributing to the transfer of energy through turns. Long days at the mountain mandate comfort, so Arbor’s new-for-2021 Dual-Injected Ankle Strap hugs and supports your feet with a form-fitting, dual density bow strap specially designed to stay out of the way when you’re sliding your foot into the binding tray at the top of a run. While we’d call these bindings evergreen, as their technical features are sure to make these MFR favorites a quiver staple, it’s not going out on a limb to say that you will be thorough by planting your feet firmly in a pair of Arbor Sequoias.

