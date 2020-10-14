2021 Two Feet of Fresh: DC Control Step On Boot

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Step On Outsole

– BOA H4 Coiler Closure with Zonal Closure

– Impact S Insole and White Liner

MSRP: $349.95

Website: www.dcshoes.com/snow

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

DC says:

The ultimate combination of comfort and convenience is finally here.

SNOWBOARDER says:

For 2021, DC Snowboarding has become the first brand to collaborate with Burton on their Step On program, combining the hallmark out-of-the-box comfort of their popular Control boot with the quick convenience of Step On. DC’s first foray into facilitating more laps via easier boot-into-binding entry is the Control Step On, a medium-flex boot that delivers equal support and response no matter the terrain. In addition to its newfound expediency thanks to the addition of the Step On Outsole, the Control Step On prioritizes comfort, featuring DC’s premium White Liner, which combines EVA memory foam and high-rebound, heat-moldable EVA with thermal-regulating fleece for a cushy ride that will keep your feet warm even on the coldest days. The Impact S Insole provides support and protects from impact just like your favorite skate shoe. Responsiveness and boardfeel are emphasized thanks to the Dual-Zone BOA H4 Coiler Closure that allows you to dial in the perfect fit and easily make adjustments in between runs. While the Control Step On works in all conditions, we recommend it especially for powder days, when DC’s heritage of comfortable, ready-to-ride boots, combined with the fast-lapping ability of Step On will let you stay out all day, stacking more laps than ever before.

