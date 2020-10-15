2021 Two Feet of Fresh: Flux CO Binding

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– UU Fit

– F.T.M. Versa Toe Strap

– Honeycomb Strap Ver. 2.0

MSRP: $240

Website: www.flux-bindings.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Flux says:

C.O.R.E. – Community Outreach Riding Equipment. This binding was designed in collaboration with team rider Erik Leon. The intent behind this model was to lower cost and use sustainable materials while still providing the highest level of performance.

SNOWBOARDER says:

As part of the first collection of Community Outreach Riding Equipment products, the Flux CO was designed with Flux team rider, Erik Leon to meet not only the demands of his snowboarding sensibilities but to align with the standards of CORE. To this end, the CO is a high-performance binding at an affordable price that is constructed using sustainable materials and techniques. Notably, the CO has a natural color and features CORE logo graphics; devoid of dyes, pigments, and other unnecessary elements, Flux was able to reduce production cost and pass that savings directly onto the customer. The all-around response of the CO is designed for all-mountain riding making it the perfect fit for any rider with a freestyle mindset, even when their turns take them out of the park. This is partly due to the Super Tough Nylon highback, which is narrow in the middle, wide at the top, and has a medium flex that is ideal for support and response on any terrain. Aiding in this effort is Flux’s proprietary UU Fit, a 360-degree hold that securely hugs your boot and applies uniform pressure—i.e. the CO provides all-day comfort while you’re spinning laps. Importantly, the strap system is secure and versatile. The F.T.M. Versa Toe Strap is made of a soft, flexible material that can be used as a toe strap or foot wrap and is designed to fit any boot. The Honeycomb Strap Ver. 2.0 on the ankle utilizes a lightweight honeycomb structure that holds your foot in place securely while mitigating shock when landing or riding through chunder.

Judging by the effortless way that Erik Leon rides whatever lies in front of him, the Flux CO performs. What’s even better is that by strapping into the CO as your go-to binding, you’re contributing to the well-being of the snowboarding community—through supporting an affordable, sustainably-minded initiative—while having a good time ripping turns.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.