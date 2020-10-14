2021 Two Feet of Fresh: Salomon Dialogue Dual BOA Boot

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Fit To Ride Construction

– Response Liner

– Damplite+ Outsole

MSRP: $350

Website: www.salomon.com/snowboard

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Salomon says:

The newest addition to our Fit to Ride line. The Dialogue is a high-performance, mid-flexing boot for all types of riding.

SNOWBOARDER says:

Designed for snowboarders with a freestyle bent to their riding, whether you spend your days lapping the park, sussing out sidehits, or a little bit of both, the Salomon Dialogue Dual BOA is a comfortable and durable boot that will keep your feet comfortable all-season long. The Dialogue Dual BOA is the newest addition to Salomon Fit To Ride (FTR) line, which means that the boot boasts construction that is 10% lighter and more compact, and provides a comfy fit right out of the box. The comfort can be dialed in even further through the heat-moldable Response Liner that features multi-density Ultralon foam for support and wearability, and a Heel Grip inner zone that makes sure your feet and socks stay firmly in place. The Dialogue Dual BOA also has a versatile, medium flex that features an exclusive Heel Cage and a 3D-molded tongue, keeping the flex consistent while snuggly wrapping your foot. The Damplite+ Outsole is a combination of Contagrip rubber and ultra-dampening EVA for softening landings and ensuring you have plenty of traction when hiking or skating. If all of this tech hasn’t sold you on this new FTR boot’s rideability, perhaps the fact that it’s the boot of choice for Louif Paradis and Riley Nickerson will further reinforce that the Salomon Dialogue Dual BOA truly lets its performance do the talking.

