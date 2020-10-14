2021 Two Feet of Fresh: Salomon District By Des Binding

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Shadowfit Technology

– Micro Max Adjustment

– Quick Kevlar and PowerHook

MSRP: $250

Website: www.salomon.com/snowboard

Salomon says:

District by Des is our unisex offering in a medium flex, with artwork from Desiree Melancon.

SNOWBOARDER says:

Whether dropping into street rails, bombing banked slalom turns, or sending up rooster tails on pow days, Desiree Melancon swears by the intuitive response of the Salomon District in her signature By Des colorway featuring art that pairs with her Gypsy Pro snowboard. The versatility of these bombproof unisex bindings begins with Salomon’s proprietary Shadowfit Technology, which features a soft heelcup that allows for a natural connection between board, boot, and binding, providing support without restricting boardfeel. A versatile technology, turning, tweaking, and pressing are all enhanced by Shadowfit. The power of the District by Des is further increased by Quick Kevlar, Kevlar stringers that work in tandem with the soft heelcup for precise movement, and the PowerHook, which connects the Kevlar with the baseplate to transfer power when turning. In addition, SCS+ Full Eva absorbs shock when landing, so sidehits and park lines are easy to repeatedly lap. Finally, making any changes on the fly is easy with Salomon’s Micro Max Adjustment, an easy, tool-less adjustment system that lets you tweak any part of your bindings that need adjusting, no matter where you are. Bottom line, the Salomon District by Des bindings are a surefire way to amplify your boot-to-board connection this winter, with a pleasing aesthetic brought to you by Desiree, herself.

