2021 Two Feet of Fresh: Salomon Kiana Focus BOA Boot

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Fit To Ride Construction

– Full Custom Fit

– Damplite+ Outsole

MSRP: $350

Website: www.salomon.com/snowboard

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Salomon says:

The Kiana is our latest addition and the first women’s addition to our Fit To Ride line.

SNOWBOARDER says:

When it comes to keeping their feet warm, dry, and comfortable all-winter long, female impresarios Nirvana Ortanez and Maddie Mastro trust the Salomon Kiana Focus BOA. A pair of boots can make or break your snowboarding experience and Salomon has imbued quality tech and comfortable features into the Kiana in order to make sure your feet never make you call it when you want to stay out. The Kiana is Salomon’s first women’s-specific addition to the Fit To Ride line, which means this pair of boots is 10% lighter and more compact, is comfy right out of the box, and has loads of durability. Dual-zone BOA closures allow you to dial in the perfect fit and easily make adjustments on-the-go, while a 3D-molded tongue provides a consistent flex and securely wraps your foot. The Kiana Focus BOA also features Salomon’s Full Custom Fit with heat-moldable, multi-density Ultralon foam liners and Ortholite C2 dual density footbeds, so the only dogs that will be barking after a long day in the mountains will be your favorite pups when you get back home to see them. The Damplite+ Outsole is a mix of Contagrip rubber and ultra-dampening EVA foam for added traction, impact reduction on landings, and enhanced boardfeel. All in all, if you’re looking for a pair of boots that will perform on hill without sacrificing comfort, the Salomon Kiana Focus BOA is a perfect choice for winter wear.

