2021 Two Feet of Fresh: Union Atlas Binding

For 2021, it is clear that the boot and binding makers in snowboarding have collectively put their best foot forward by putting the experience of your feet at the forefront of their dedicated designs. Comfort, customization, and control are paramount in this selection of our favorite new bindings and boots, and after a week at Mount Hood putting each piece of gear through the paces at Timberline Resort, we can confidently say that each brand’s meticulous technology and features work together cohesively in pursuit of the best carving experience possible. Staying connected to your board is about much more than tightening a few screws—quick response and long-lasting comfort come down to the cohesiveness of your boot, bindings, and board. So, check out the 2021 edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Two Feet of Fresh and perhaps you will find the boots and bindings that will give your season a leg up, even when you’re going downhill. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Stage 7 Atlas Baseplate

– Vaporlite HD Bushings

– Atlas Baseplate Subframe

MSRP: $329

Website: www.unionbindingcompany.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Union says:

The 20/21 Union Atlas has been redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up. Combine Union’s strongest baseplate ever built with all-new Vaporlite High-Density bushings, a stiff Duraflex CB highback, the rapid response of Exoframe 3.0 ankle straps, and you’ve got yourself the #1 choice of professional snowboarders like Kazu Kokubo and Arthur Longo. Designed, tested, and trusted by the best snowboarders in the world.

SNOWBOARDER says:

If you’re looking for direction on what binding you should purchase for the 2020-21 season, make sure to check out the Union Atlas. This season’s top-of-the-line Atlas has been redesigned from the bushings to the ankle and toe straps in order to exceed the demands of hard-charging riders, including Union team members, Kazu Kokubo and Arthur Longo. First up in the Atlas’ upgrades is the Stage 7 Atlas Baseplate, an all-new, ultra-responsive baseplate that is the Union’s strongest ever, engineered using Duraflex CB nylon. The baseplate is paired with the Atlas Baseplate Subframe, which utilizes a stiffer material to add an additional layer of nuanced reaction and response to the binding, ramping up the connection between you and your board when you’re laying into turns or making quick movements. Additionally, the Atlas excels at navigating technical, natural terrain as well as lines through the park, thanks to the new Vaporlite HD Bushings, which are stiffer and more responsive than previous iterations, while still providing excellent dampening on landings and in mixed conditions. While the Union Atlas has plenty of get up and go, it doesn’t skimp in the comfort department either. New Exoframe 3.0 Ankle Straps and TS-3.0 Ultragrip Wide Toe Straps are secure, lightweight, and easy to ratchet—which means that while it’s easy to unstrap, after a few runs in the Union Atlas, you probably won’t ever want to.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.