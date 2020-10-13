2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: Arbor Veda

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

• Designed by Marie-France Roy

• Offset Up-Rise Fenders

• System Camber

• Bio-Resin and Recycled Steel Edges

Sizes: 145, 150, 154

MSRP: $499.95

Website: www.arborcollective.com/snowboards

ARBOR says:

Committed to better living through exploration and always evolving her riding style, Marie-France Roy brings new life to the Women’s line for 2020/2021.

SNOWBOARDER says:

Marie-France Roy’s board control and finesse on big lines in the backcountry are renowned, so it goes without saying that a snowboard emblazoned with her moniker would provide a top-of-the-line ride that excels all the way to the bottom. The Arbor Veda is designed to take the entire mountain to task, distilling MFR’s style, prowess, and experience into one board that is built to float in powder, to pivot through trees, and to lay into carves. To accomplish this, System Camber is combined with Offset Up-Rise Fenders—the latter works with the board’s traditional camber to pull out-side contact zones slightly off the snow, contributing to powerful turn initiation and increased edge hold without feeling catchy. The Veda’s Sintered+ Base is Arbor’s fastest and most durable (a bonus for banked slaloms). Both Arbor and Marie share a philosophy that emphasizes sustainability, and to that end, the Veda features Arbor’s Bio Resin, a greener topsheet veneer, and durable, recycled steel edges. Add in Arbor’s standard, three-year warranty and the Veda is the new go-to for finding new lines at your home resort and beyond.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.