2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: Burton Big Gulp

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

• Gender Agnostic Sizing

• Directional Camber

• The Channel

• Recycled Sintered WFO base

Sizes: 144, 149, 154, 159, 164

MSRP: USD $549.95

Website: www.burton.com

BURTON says:

Pow chasing floater for extra fluff float from first chair to last lap.

SNOWBOARDER says:

New for 2021, Burton has expanded on its beloved Family Tree line with gender agnostic sizing. Each Family Tree board is available in extended lengths that are specifically tailored for each particular size—i.e., smaller boards feature lighter weaves of glass to accommodate more petite riders while keeping flex appropriate and consistent. Offered in sizes ranging from 144 to 164, the Burton Family Tree Big Gulp is a directional deck built to realize your powder-chasing dreams. Deep sidecut and 12mm of taper make this wider board nimble, enabling you to easily navigate any pow-laden terrain. While the Big Gulp prioritizes float in the deep stuff, it is equally at home in a mixed bag of conditions thanks to Directional Camber—rocker in the nose for lift, combined with traditional camber underfoot for response and stability. Of course, the Big Gulp is endowed with Burton’s proprietary Channel system, which makes it simple to dial in the perfect stance and is compatible with all major bindings. Ridden by lauded Powder Hound Mikey Rencz, the Big Gulp is a definite go when you’re stacking free refills, but we recommend grabbing it for hotlapping between storms, too.

