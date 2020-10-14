2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: Burton Hometown Hero

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

• Gender Agnostic Sizing

• Directional Camber

• The Channel

• Freeride Directional Shape

Sizes: 144, 148, 152, 156, 156W, 160, 160W, 165W

MSRP: USD $599.95

Website: www.burton.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Burton says:

This chunder buster loves to go fast, blast, and dodge through the tightest trees. It’s a quiver-of-one built with an attention to detail found only in our Family Tree line.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

Burton Snowboards’ Family Tree line of all-mountain powder boards has long been a favorite of folks who have an affinity for smooth charging and precise handling in the alpine. As Burton seeks to constantly evolve their product offering and meet the needs of riders everywhere, they have introduced gender agnostic sizing to the entire Family Tree collection. Now, every model comes in extended, unisex sizing with a lighter weave of glass on the smaller lengths in order to keep flex appropriate and consistent no matter who is strapping in. For 2021, Burton’s team-favorite Family Tree Hometown Hero returns, its powerful and nimble characteristics now accessible for more riders than ever before. The Hometown Hero is designed to charge through all conditions; while it’s perfect for a powder day, the board is equally equipped to cut through chunder and rail turns on hardpack, thanks to Directional Camber which provides rockered lift on the nose and the response and stability of traditional camber underfoot. In addition, the Freeride Directional Shape features setback camber and a sidecut centered on your stance, which means that the Hometown Hero has a twin freestyle stance when you’re riding flatbase, while going edge-to-edge is quick and precise, with the float of a directional board. Considering this duality of power and playfulness, it’s no surprise the Hometown Hero is a board of choice for Brock Crouch and Ben Ferguson. Add in Burton’s Channel Board Mount that allows for practically unlimited stance options and is compatible with all major bindings, and dialing in your own Home-town Hero for laps at your home resort (or anywhere you want to take it) is as easy as can be.