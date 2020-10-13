2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: Salomon HPS Annie

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

Feature Highlights:

• Ghost Green Core

• Powder Camber

• ABC Wrapper Construction

• Tapered Moon Tail

Sizes: 149

MSRP: $650

Website: www.salomon.com/snowboard

SALOMON says:

The fourth installment of our Hillside Project Series catered to Anne Boulanger’s big mountain approach.

SNOWBOARDER says:

For the latest addition to Salomon’s Hillside Project Series, Annie Boulanger teamed up with Wolle Nyvelt to meticulously design this women’s-specific powder deck dedicated to Annie’s big mountain legacy—i.e. the Salomon HPS Annie is able to charge technical lines, open faces, and tight trees, alike. The ability of the Annie to transcend terrain is due to the combination of its directional shape, increased width, and tapered profile, which provides an unrivaled buoyancy in fresh snow, yet doesn’t skimp on edge-to-edge quickness when the trails are tracked out. Salomon’s Powder Camber—traditional camber between the feet and rocker on the long, rocketed nose—allows the HPS Annie unrestricted float while maintaining power, control, and precise turn initiation. Pop is para-mount in the Annie, which features Salomon’s lightest and snappiest core profile, Ghost Green Core, for added response and reduced swing weight. Whether popping through pillows or fast-lapping corduroy, the HPS Annie is energetic on all terrain, thanks to the sustainable ABC Wrapper Construction, tip-to-tail bamboo veneer that adds liveliness. If you need even more proof of the Wolle x Annie collab, take it from Annie’s teammate, Emma Crosby, who backs this board for deep days in Utah.