2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: SIMS Nub

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

• Long Nose Twin

• Set-Back Stance

• Twin Wave Form Core

• I Carbon

Sizes: 151.5, 156.5, 161

MSRP: $579

Website: www.simscollective.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SIMS says:

Looks like fun, feels even better. That’s the Nub. A progressive directional shape marked by smooth-turning, conventional camber and a setback stance that offers a multitude of options for all-mountain and all-terrain adaptability. From powder pat-downs to high speed laps, the Nub goes.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

Backed by a bevy of the most stylish boarders in the mountains, including Keegan Valaika and John Jackson, the SIMS Nub is designed for those who want a ride that will excel at high speeds, in fresh snow, and when navigating creative features. The Nub boasts a progressive directional shape that, when paired with traditional camber, makes for smooth and nimble turns, whether you’re riding hardpack, groomers, or spring slush. It’s great in powder, too, as the set-back stance puts you in the sweet spot of the sidecut and increases float. The Twin Wave Foam Core is made up of slight variations in core thickness underfoot for a fine-tuned flex that is powerful and energetic, rocketing you in and out of turns and keeping the Nub incredibly nimble regardless of what you’re riding. I Carbon further contributes to the Nub’s agility by amplifying pop and power while remaining lightweight. If you’re looking for a board that will excel all over the mountain, whether you’re laying into deep cuts, checking off powdery cliff lines, or ripping through the trees, trust the board ridden by Scott Blum and Shuhei Sato to deliver the goods in all conditions.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.