2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: Slash Vertical

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

• 3D Early Rise Nose

• Float Camber

• Mild Tapered Swallowtail

• Pop Woodcore

Sizes: 151, 157, 159

MSRP: $499

Website: www.slashsnow.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Slash says:

Returning for its second year and now produced at our new facility in Poland, the Vertical is packed full of features to tackle the deep stuff. Take this thing from powder to corduroy for some serious turns and you’ll be just as stoked on the side hits, too. In addition, we wanted to create a topsheet that looks great on a snowboard, but could just as easily be hung on a wall as a piece of art.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

Right out of the gate, if a powder board is backed by Gigi Rüf, you can feel confident that it’s going to perform when you’re in the steep and deep. This is definitely true for the Slash Vertical, which combines buoyancy with response to handle any terrain you decide to drop into. Built in float-friendly, unisex sizing, the Vertical has a Mild Tapered Swallowtail shape which allows the board to sink naturally for an easier, more balanced riding position in fresh snow. Slash’s Float Camber—traditional camber from front foot to tail—works with the board’s shape for precise movement, solid edge hold, consistent suspension, and plenty of pop. In addition, the Vertical’s ability in powder is further enhanced by the 3D Early Rise nose, which employs a 3D bevel that lifts the board’s edges, setting back contact points for additional float, as well as stability when landing. When it comes to snowy days, the Slash Vertical is an all-around ripper for blower turns, pillow lines, and rooster tail slashes.