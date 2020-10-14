2021 Upper Decks All-Mountain Boards: Weston Hatchet

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

• Shorter, Fatter Size

• S Weave Carbon

• Elegant Maple Veneer Topsheet

• Multi-Radial Twin Camber

Sizes: 152

MSRP: $649

Website: www.westonbackcountry.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Weston says:

From popping pillow lines to spinning off cliffs, the Hatchet will keep you afloat in pow while giving you the versatility to play.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

When it comes to picking a powder slayer, it’s essential to have plenty of float and lots of agility, because whether you’re pointing it down open faces or weaving through dense trees, you want a deck that goes the distance. The Weston Hatchet is that board, designed to be ridden shorter and wider than normal as its increased surface area and reduced length ensure a nimble and buoyant ride. On days that lack the fresh stuff, this directional twin is an all-mountain driver, featuring Weston’s S Weave Carbon, which is woven strategically through the board’s core and provides plenty of snap and responsiveness on groomers or variable snowpack. Traditional camber between the bindings and rocker on the nose and tail further enhances pop and playfulness, while the Electra Sintered Base is durable and fast. As a bonus, the maple veneer topsheet of this Rocky Mountain-designed board features original artwork by Colorado-based artist John Fellow. The bottom line is that the Weston Hatchet is a smooth and spirited ride that despite its smaller sizing isn’t short on power. If you’re looking for a board that will excel all-season long, don’t split hairs, pick up the Hatchet.

