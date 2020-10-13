2021 Upper Decks Park Boards: Arbor Relapse

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

• Designed by Erik Leon – Watch him in El Sueño this year!

• CORE Product

• System Camber and 50/50 Fenders

• Bio-Plastic Topsheet

Sizes: 150, 153, 155, 155MW

MSRP: $379.99

Website: www.arborcollective.com/snowboards

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Arbor says:

The all-new Relapse adopts a brand new take on existing tech. Some feature changes for this model include a toned-down version of our Grip Tech and Uprise Fenders tailored to the specs of the rider that has his name on the board. Innovate and elevate your park, freestyle, and street performance with new technology and graphic curation in design collaboration with Erik Leon on the 2020/2021 Relapse. Art by masaratimasaratimasarati.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says

Designed by Erik Leon, the all-new Arbor Relapse is not only the Southern California-raised rider’s first-ever pro model snowboard, it also marks the launch of Erik’s CORE initiative. CORE stands for Community Outreach Riding Equipment, a collection of products that are sustainably sourced, quality-made, and priced affordably, all in effort to give back to the snowboarding community. The Relapse is tailored to Erik’s specifications, which are inherently rider-friendly due to his all-around park abilities. System Camber and 50/50 Fenders offer a perfect balance of power, pop, and stability that is ideal for all-day park laps that go from rail to quarter to jump and back again. Arbor’s proprietary GripTech Sidecut has been toned down to work cohesively with the Fenders for secure edge hold that never feels too catchy. The result is powerful turn initiation and drive in a board that also excels when pressing and hitting jibs. Finally, the Bio-Plastic Topsheet is made from castor bean oil, an alternative to harmful petroleum-based plastics, in Arbor’s continuing commitment to sustainable solutions. All in all, while riding the Relapse won’t automatically provide us with Erik’s uncanny handplanting abilities, we definitely give he and Arbor a hand in the creation of a board that does so much more than just get you downhill.

