2021 Upper Decks Park Boards: Kemper Rampage 1989/90

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

• Blunt Twin Tip

• Park Camber

• Polyurethane Sidewalls

• Legendary Graphics

Sizes: 149, 152, 155, 158

MSRP: $495

Website: www.kemper-snowboards.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

KEMPER says:

The Rampage is designed for running laps in the park and sliding endless rails.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

he brightly colored graphics of the early 90s collide with advanced, modern day tech in the Kemper Rampage 1989/90, a board designed for all-day park laps. The Rampage comes in an iconic, blunt shape, a true twin with centered stance that provides quick, freestyle maneuverability and stability on take-offs and touchdowns. Kemper’s Park Camber combines traditional camber under both feet with rocker between the bindings and on the nose and tail for the ideal combination of snap, pop, playfulness, and edge hold. To put it simply, the Rampage is equally locked and loaded for jumps, rails, and transition. New for 2021, the Rampage has been upgraded with polyurethane sidewalls that increase dampness on landings and further help the board to cut smoothly through chunder and hold an edge on hardpack. Oh, and did we mention it’s ridden by Kevin Jones? Pick your favorite Rampage style from the line of retro graphics or select Jones’ signature design. A 5 out of 10 flex contributes to the versatility of the Ram-page, making it ideal for any feature you’re feeling, from cheese wedges to multi-kinks.

