2021 Upper Decks Park Boards: Salomon No Drama

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

• Quad Camber

• Slingshot Sidewalls

• Popster Core

• EQ Rad Sidecut

Sizes: 139, 143, 146, 149

MSRP: $450

Website: www.salomon.com/snowboard

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SALOMON says:

A true performance park board built for riders like Maddie Mastro and freestyle aficionados.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

We may not be able to float flawless, overhead airs in the pipe like Maddie Mastro, but thanks to the Salomon No Drama, we can at least strap in to the same board that the California native rides when she’s raising the bar. In order to help Maddie achieve such great heights, Salomon designed the true twin No Drama to be a peak performance park board, featuring their signature Quad Camber, a mix of traditional camber between the bindings for pop and responsiveness and rocker on the nose and tail to enhance playfulness and agility. The Popster Core, a strategic variation in the core’s thickness that creates a natural flex in and out of turns, adds further snap and makes the No Drama the go-to for Italian rail annihilator Elena Graglia when she’s stepping to park lines and street spots. Further driven by park performance, the No Drama utilizes Salomon’s Slingshot sidewalls, carbon stringers sandwiched by rubber pads underfoot that enhance liveliness and provide dampening at high speeds and on landings. All in all, the Salomon No Drama is the board of choice for anyone who wants to take their park game to the next level, whether in the pipe, on jibs, or in the jumpline.