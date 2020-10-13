2021 Upper Decks Park Boards: Salomon Ultimate Ride

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

• Ghost Green Core

• Quad Camber

• Gunslinger Sidewalls

• A51 Base

Sizes: 153, 155, 158, 161, 164

MSRP: $600

Website: www.salomon.com/snowboard

SALOMON says:

The Ultimate Ride is loaded with high-end tech and features to match Bode’s high performance riding.

SNOWBOARDER says:

If you’re looking for a freestyle-focused snowboard that performs on any feature you can find, look no further than the quiver-killing Salomon Ultimate Ride. When Salomon created this high-performance deck, they did so at the specifications of Bode Merrill, an all-terrain destroyer who is as adept in the streets as he is in the backcountry. In the Ultimate Ride, Salomon included all of their top-end tech, packing this board with everything you need to navigate not only manmade jumps, rails, and transition, but any natural hits that you find in your path, as well. The Ghost Green Core is Salomon’s lightest and snappiest, providing next-level response, reduced swing weight, and natural-feeling flex. Add to that, Quad Camber, a combination that smoothly blends the responsiveness of traditional camber between the bindings with tip and tail rocker that enhances agility and float in powder. Full-length rubber sidewalls sandwiching a carbon stringer, called Gunslinger Sidewalls, make for a smooth and lively ride no matter the terrain. Salomon’s Ultimate Ride is the ultimate package of response, reliability, and pop—if it’s good enough for Bode, it’s good enough for us.

