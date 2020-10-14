2021 Upper Decks Park Boards: SIMS ATV

Each year as summer turns into fall, we can rest assured that our favorite companies will release a selection of snowboards designed to enhance our experience on hill. At this point, with the abundance or shapes, lengths, camber profiles, edge and sidecut variations, core designs, and more sustainable materials at an all-time high, it’s possible to get precisely the board you are looking for, whether you’re interested in towrope park laps, early morning pow runs, holding an edge on hardpack, or all of the above and then some. From true twins designed for the jib line to big-nosed powder guns ready to drop in post-storm, to shore and wide decks that are designed for a bit of it all, the hardest decision may be whether you want to add to your selection of situation-specific boards or if a quiver killer is in the cards for your season—maybe the answer is both. To help get you started in your search of what board to add to your stash this winter, here are fourteen of our favorites that run the gamut in size, shape, and style. – Mary T. Walsh

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

• Long Nose Twin Shape

• Snake Bite Tech 1.8 Edge Technology

• Traditional Camber Bend

• Master Base

Sizes: 139, 143, 147, 150, 152.5, 155, 157W, 158, 161W

MSRP: $475

Website: www.simscollective.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SIMS says:

As its name suggests, the ATV is a versatile all-mountain performer defined by a lean, streamlined design that combines a Long Nose Twin shape with our stable and snappy Masters Core. Utilizing a pair of tip-to-tail bamboo stringers, this core delivers drive and pop that will infuse your riding with new levels of control.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez

SNOWBOARDER says:

When a multi-faceted destroyer like Nik Baden backs a snowboard, you can be sure that the deck is equipped to handle a wide variety of terrain, from natural transition to manmade jumplines and everything in between. Enter the Sims ATV, a board that has a responsive and smooth ride no matter where you take it, because it’s literally an All-Terrain Vehicle. The foundation of the ATV’s performance-driven tech is its Long Nose Twin Shape, a team-favorite that is playful, smooth, and quick, all in one. Traditional camber provides explosive pop and reliable stability, reinforced by Sims’ Snake Bite Tech 1.8 Edge Technology that adds plenty of grip when laying into turns and putting down the landing gear. Lightweight tip-to-tail Double I carbon stringers run through the center of the ATV, which when combined with the Masters Core made of poplar and in-laid bamboo, creates an ideal balance of dampness and flex that enhances both power and control. Perfect for all day park laps, the ATV will handle whatever line you choose to take.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.