First Look: Dragon’s Danny Davis Signature Excursion X LL

From Dragon:
The mountains are calling, and the Excursion X is your perfect companion. As part of the Glacia duo in Dragon’s revamped Cross Performance (XP) lineup, the Excursion X is purpose-built for high alpine exploration. The removable eye shields block harsh UV light associated with high altitude, while the detachable leash and swappable cable temples allow for added security and comfort. More than just a tough customer, the Excursion X features modern styling, thin temples and lightweight construction so they can take you from the mountaintop to the boardwalk.

Danny Davis
Photo Credit: Provided by Dragon

FEATURES

• Injection Molded Plant Based Resin
• Lumalens Color Optimized Lens
• 100% UV Protection
• Ventilated rubber nose pad & rubber temple tips
• Detachable side shields & adjustable leash
• Interchangeable Cable Temples

Dragon’s PXV Goggle Boasts Widest Range of Sight at 220° Field of View Dragon’s PXV Goggle Boasts Widest Range of Sight at 220° Field of View

