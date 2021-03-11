From Oakley:

Developed in partnership with 17x X Games medalist and 2x Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson, her graphic theme “Harmony Vibes” was inspired by her ability to strike a balance and constantly working toward fulfilling life with meaning and contentment – and you can also find her name on the inside of the strap.

The Line Miner goggle was created with the purpose of providing the ultimate in peripheral vision, with a cylindrical-style design. We were able to pull the goggle in closer to your face than ever before, allowing for incredible downward and side-to-side periphery. With a large-sized ﬁt, Line Miner is optimized for a wide variety of faces and is engineered to ﬁt perfectly with most helmets.

