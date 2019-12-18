Have a Look At What Danny Davis Looks Through—Dragon Lumalens

Danny Davis wears LUMALENS® from Dragon, and who doesn’t want to be like Danny Davis? We all certainly do. See what Danny sees… or at least what he sees through above. Check out more from Dragon and their color optimized lens technology, LUMALENS®, here!

Photo Credit: Provided by Dragon

From Dragon:

LUMALENS® is a color optimized lens technology offering ultra-high definition optics across the entire spectrum of light conditions. Engineered to improve and optimize visibility in all environments, Dragon’s exclusive LUMALENS® technology delivers superior color vividness, improves depth perception, and reduces eye fatigue for better performance.

