Have a Look At What Danny Davis Looks Through—Dragon Lumalens

Danny Davis wears LUMALENS® from Dragon, and who doesn’t want to be like Danny Davis? We all certainly do. See what Danny sees… or at least what he sees through above. Check out more from Dragon and their color optimized lens technology, LUMALENS®, here!

Danny DAvis Lumalens
Photo Credit: Provided by Dragon

From Dragon:
LUMALENS® is a color optimized lens technology offering ultra-high definition optics across the entire spectrum of light conditions. Engineered to improve and optimize visibility in all environments, Dragon’s exclusive LUMALENS® technology delivers superior color vividness, improves depth perception, and reduces eye fatigue for better performance.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018