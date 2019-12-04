Highlines: Our Favorites From Rome Snowboards For The 2020 Winter

Buy this gear from Rome on EVO.com here!

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Rome Agent

A timeless classic, the Rome Agent is back and better than ever thanks to proprietary Fusion Camber and more forgiving flex profile. This legacy board never really left, but it’s back with a vengeance as a versatile, all-terrain quiver killer. Rome’s game-changing Fusion Camber is a modern take on traditional camber that features small pockets of rocker just outside of the contact points to create a smooth-flexing, predictable, yet slightly more versatile and forgiving ride. In short, it’s an all-mountain riding go-to. The Bamboo Single Barrel Hot Rod Configuration, featuring inlayed rods that run from tip to tail in the center of the board, adds plenty of snap without compromising torsional flex. For riders who want a versatile ripstick that boosts side hits, owns the park, and stomps deep landings, look no further than the Agent, tested and approved by Rome team rider, Aspen Weaver. Featuring a new shape with true twin sensibilities, playful flex and heritage for days, the Agent is here to stay.

MSRP: $429.99

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Artifact

Before “park boards” was something you could filter a search by, before “rocker” set the world on fire, before flexing for the gram was a thing, the Rome Artifact was out late, hustling in generator-lit streets. Before hashtags, before clout, before influencers and before Real Snow parts, the Artifact was a statement. It was the voice of Kids on Shred who didn’t want a stiff-flexing, all-mountain board, they wanted a fun-loving, jib-everything board that stood for something, rather than running from everything. Featuring a flex that just begs to be pressed, the Artifact has been the go-to deck for riders who prefer the taste of steel for years. Contact Rocker Camber Profile is flat between the bindings and rocker on the tip and tail and is paired with Straight Edge Highbeam Configuration, a single straight line of core materials from the insert pack to the tip and tail that provides snap for ollies but lets the rest of the board flex freely, ensuring a reliably smooth ride for every park feature and street spot. Rebound sidewalls and Skatecore profile round out the park-perfect package. In short, the Rome Artifact is an iconic, pressable, jib-happy deck that allows you to get creative, whether you’re hitting backyard features or all-day park laps. Get ready to FEAST, ’cause dinner is served.

MSRP: $429.99

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Crux

The Crux is a minimalist binding with a freestyle-friendly flex that looks as good as it rides. Featuring clean lines and classically bold colorways, the Crux is designed for riders who want the board feel and freestyle flex of AsymWrap Tech—binding construction that provides a flex that is surfy side-to-side and responsive toe-to-heel—at a price point we can all get behind. While the Rome Crux is a sharp-looking binding, it performs heavy lifting when it comes to performance. Both response and comfort are paramount with Rome’s Minimist Ankle Strap, which is lightweight and has a supportive, medium flex, in addition to the Minimist Toe Strap, a sleek, one-piece design for solid boot hold. And true to all Rome bindings, the Crux offers complete customization, so you can dial in your perfect fit, easily. The bottom line, Rome’s Crux bindings are pure function. KISS: Keep it simple, send-it.

MSRP: $219.99

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Black Label

The Black Label is Rome’s latest offering for riders who want a Space Age binding for modern living. Inspired by the lightweight chassis and explosive power of the Rome Katana, and refined with futuristic materials, the Black Label features a new highback, made with an industry-first overmolding process that creates a powerfully responsive feel without sacrificing flex. The result is an unrivaled connection to your snowboard and effortless transfer of power when making turns, without any loss of tweakability or customization. Additionally, the Black Label is built on the industry-first AsymWrap heel hoop and complimented by Rome’s stiffest baseplate, furthering the responses and fine-tuned flex of this high-end binding. If all of that wasn’t enough, Rome gave the Black Label the durability and locked-in hold of the mind-bending ProGrip Toe Strap. Considering the Black Label is designed for the powerful carves, lightning-fast adjustments, and freedom to tweak—all things that snowboarding craves—it’s no surprise that it’s the preferred binding of style savants, Alek Oestreng and Rene Rinnekangas. If you’re on the hunt for a high tech, easily customizable, performance binding that will keep up with your first-to-last chair winter mindset, don’t sleep on the Rome Black Label, the future of connected comfort.

MSRP: $549.99

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Libertine

Like your favorite pair of jeans, the Rome Libertine is a hard-working, daily driver of a boot. Built for riders who value simplicity and pure non-stop good times on hill, the Libertine is a lightweight, smooth-flexing ATV. Flexible enough to lean into a press, but with enough cushioned response to rail Euro carves with ease, the Libertine is an easy go-to no matter if you’re spending 10 or 100+ days on hill. With an emphasis on comfort and cushioning, the 2020 Libertine also gets an upgrade with Rome’s Ultralon F.I.T. Liner, with dual density foam and D30 for impact absorption. Hiking park rails or just heading to the parking lot for a post-riding cold one isn’t an issue no matter how icy it may be with Rome’s GripLight Outsole with Vibram ICETRECK 2. All in all, the Rome Libertine is a tried and true workhorse of a boot, trusted by Rome team riders, Ozzy Henning and Len Jorgensen, who continue put this boot through the paces season after season.

MSRP: $299.99

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!