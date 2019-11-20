Highlines: Top Picks from Smith for the 2020 Winter

The title says it all. Here are some of our favorites from SMITH for this upcoming winter… and it isn’t for your eyes only!

4D Mag Goggle

You can now see more than ever before. The all new Smith 4D MAG goggle raises the bar for

lens innovation with the introduction of BirdsEye Vision. This state-of-the-art lens

technology has a 25% increase of overall field of view compared to the I/O MAG. In addition, Smith has evolved their Smith MAG technology by integrating the dual locking mechanisms into the goggle frame outriggers to make a quick and easy lens change system, integral when you need to adapt to changes in light and weather. With BirdsEye Vision featuring ChromaPop lens technology, you’ll be able to see even more detail as you take on untracked territory.

MSRP: $280

I/O Mag XL Goggle

Smith took their perennial favorite I/O goggle and made it even better with larger field of vision and easy-to-swap lens, ensuring that no matter what the weather and light when you’re in the mountains, you will see clearly and remain fog-free. The I/O Mag XL features the Smith MAG interchangeable lens system integrated into a more expansive window to the mountains. Extra-large, spherical ChromaPop lens enhances clarity and amplifies your experience. With OTG compatibility in mind, the I/O MAG™ XL design integrates seamlessly into helmets to provide the ultimate fit and function as a fog-free system.

MSRP: $240

Squad XL Goggle

The Squad XL is Smith’s largest cylindrical goggle, which means it provides a sweeping perspective, perfect for both park runs or peak-bagging. The massive cylindrical lens is made from molded carbonic-x material so it’s tough and durable and still features Fog-X technology and ChromaPop lens innovation for crystal clear vision. It’s the perfect combination for a season spent ticking off both stormy and sunny days. The oversized, semi-rimless frame is matched with a new and larger strap, complete with a fully integrated strap connection point that delivers the function you need without extra moving parts. The bottom line, the Smith Squad XL has the essential technology and maxed-out size that’s ideal for the best days of riding.

MSRP: $130

Code Helmet

Smith combines everyday protection and understated style in the Code helmet. The Code combines a minimalist aesthetic with Aerocore construction featuring Koroyd (a protective, open cell construction that allows for airflow and breathability), resulting in the new front edge of skate-style protection. The low-profile shell design is better protection combined with Smith-pioneered AirEvac technology for superior goggle integration (read: never deal with fogging up). The Wayfinder strap system featuring Fidlock is functional simplicity, making it easy to use one hand for to put the Code on and take it off. The technical-knit liner provides beanie-like comfort with a Boa 360 fit system that lets you customize your fit. The Code is the first true solution for advanced riders who want superior protection and functionality with a minimal look.

MSRP: $200

Wildcat Sunglass

The Smith Wildcat, is a total standout. It combines goggle-inspired coverage and sunglass-inspired performance. Charge any trail in this full coverage, hybrid construction, cylindrical lens sunglass. Constructed from durable TR90 and flexible TPU used in Smith goggles, the Wildcat provides coverage and protection like a goggle with the airflow and comfort of a sunglass. Equipped with two-position nose pads and megol temples for no-slip fit, this sunglass is comfortable for long days that slide into après. The Smith Wildcat also comes with a bright light ChromaPop lens and a secondary clear lens for low light overcast days or rides with heavy tree canopy, ensuring versatility along with the freshest style.

MSRP: $200

