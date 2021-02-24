Spotlight: Oakley x Stale Sandbech’s Signature Clifden Frames

Stale’s signature Clifden glasses, combining the Prizm lens tech with the low profile mountaineering frame—complete with removable side shields to cover you in all elements.

From Oakely:

Developed with Oakley® professional snowboarder Ståle Sandbech, the Team Collection features apparel, goggles, eyewear and a helmet inspired by his life of travel and adventure.

While on the go, it’s important to have pieces that seamlessly transition from the mountain to the streets, so the apparel and accessories collection adapts to your on-the-go lifestyle through modular layering. With cinched bottom pants for less drag, premium stretch fabrics and two pieces made of 100% recycled materials, you’ll be comfortable in this versatile collection, no matter the backdrop.

Photo Credit: Oakley

The signature series Clifden designed in partnership with Ståle is perfect for exploring the mountains or hitting the streets. The mountaineering frame is built to protect against the elements, featuring removable side shields and a bridge blocker for eye protection. The style merges Prizm™ Lens Technology with a sleek silhouette and color combination. The frames come with a custom microbag featuring a skull and crossbones logo and the athlete’s signature.

The MOD1 helmet features a graphic theme, “Lunar Rock,” which was inspired by exploration and finding new boundaries. A lightweight and low-profile design inspired the classic skate-style helmet. The MOD1 is available in three fits (Standard, Asian, and Youth) and delivers simplicity with premium functionality for wherever your on-mountain adventures take you.

The signature series Line Miner goggle is also available with the Lunar Rock graphic and Prizm Snow Dark Grey lenses, designed to provide the ultimate in peripheral vision, with a cylindrical-style design. With a large-sized ﬁt, Line Miner is optimized for a wide variety of faces and is engineered to ﬁt perfectly with most helmets.

