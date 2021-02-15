SUTRO—Performance meets style

Originating in cycling and tested under extreme conditions, the @Oakleysnowboarding’s Sutro frame paired with the Prizm tech is perfect for enhanced contrast needed while riding on snow. But don’t just take our word for it, ask @juddhenkes. Check out the tech behind the glasses now.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

LTG_Poweplate_900x750_2.5.21

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS