The Coat That Can Do It All—Volcom’s 3-in-1 Owl Gore-Tex Jacket

A new style to the GPT Collection, the Owl 3-in-1 GORE-TEX Jacket is packed with Volcom’s most cutting-edge Proprietary Technology. This camo 3-Layer GORE-TEX shell is backed with Tricot, with completely sealed seams. If things heat up, you can zip out the liner and just wear the shell if you desire, or pair both for solid coverage. Coming in a Drop Tail Fit, it stays down to help fight off the snow coming up your back. Round this out with Fully Taped Seams and YKK® AquaGuard® Water Repellent Zippers and you’ll understand why this is a favorite. Get your very own here!

Photo Credit: Volcom

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!