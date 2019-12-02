Volcom Outerwear 2020—Pat Moore Signature Collection

As one of Snowboarding’s most capable and committed riders, Pat has built a bulletproof pro career on hard work and constant progression. The same can be said of his signature series collection. Drawing inspiration from classic workwear, he has created a rugged and understated all-terrain collection truly worth of his name. The collection showcases internal prints using featured art by Schoph.

Photo Credit: Volcom

Featuring the Pat Moore 3-in-1 Jacket, Pat Moore Pant, and Pat Moore Fleece, check out more from the Volcom line here!

Photo Credit: Volcom

