Volcom Outerwear 2020—Pat Moore Signature Collection

As one of Snowboarding’s most capable and committed riders, Pat has built a bulletproof pro career on hard work and constant progression. The same can be said of his signature series collection. Drawing inspiration from classic workwear, he has created a rugged and understated all-terrain collection truly worth of his name. The collection showcases internal prints using featured art by Schoph.

SN20_Social_PatMooreCollection
Photo Credit: Volcom

Featuring the Pat Moore 3-in-1 Jacket, Pat Moore Pant, and Pat Moore Fleece, check out more from the Volcom line here!

Pat Moore
Photo Credit: Volcom

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018