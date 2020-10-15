How to do a Method—Stomp Sessions

Learn the snowboarders’ snowboarder’s favorite trick to do: the Method. Brock Crouch teaches you this all-time favorite trick, sharing his pro insights to make it easy for you to learn and add your own style. He takes you step by step on how to get the basics of this trick and make it look awesome. Brock shares his secrets on being patient with the proper stance so you can get a solid grab and extension, avoiding bad habits of reaching for the grab which can result in a soggy method. When you get the grab right, you can hold it and style it, then taking it to bigger jumps.



This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your snowboard skills with Brock Crouch, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 15+ lessons in Snowboarder’s How To section or at Stomp Sessions.