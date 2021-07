Take your park skills to the next level with Brock Crouch teaching you the Nosepress 180 Out. Learn the secrets of using your shoulders to lock in and keep it fluid.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your snowboarding skills with Brock Crouch and Dave Downing, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in SNOWBOARDER’s How To section or at Stomp Sessions.