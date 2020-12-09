Stomp Sessions—Backside 180

Learn the Backside 180 with Brock Crouch. He teaches you how to get comfortable with this blind trick and the secret to keeping your weight in the right spot for the best landing. This trick is awesome to rock anywhere around the resort: off a bump, the side of a jump or sending it off a step down.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your snowboarding skills with Brock Crouch and Dave Downing, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY learning tools. Learn more about their 30+ lessons in SNOWBOARDER’s How To section or at Stomp Sessions.

