6 Reasons To Book a Squaw Alpine Mountain Guide

From Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows:

You could head out on your own. You’ll find trail maps and mountain hosts that can point you in the right direction for great ski terrain that matches your interests. But if you’re visiting Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows or you just want to see an insider’s perspective on the mountain, then booking a skilled mountain guide to show you their favorite secret stashes might just be the way to go. Instead of standing around saying, “Where should we go next?” you’ll be dropping into terrain without another soul in sight and wondering what took you so long to hire a guide.

Photo Credit: Provided by Squaw

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has two kinds of inbounds guiding services. There’s The North Face Mountain Guides, geared toward private groups of intermediate to expert skiers and riders, where you’ll be paired with a pro guide who will tailor the day to your needs. You’ll also score a Men’s Fort Point Flannel or Women’s Tekno Hoodie from The North Face for up to four members of your group, plus reserved seating at lunchtime.

Or, new for this winter is the Squaw Alpine Guides, where you’ll be paired with others for a more affordable group tour of the mountain. Picture it like an intermediate or expert group ski or ride lesson but instead of focusing on instruction and technique, your guide will hand-pick select zones to show you where the mountain is holding the best snow.

We’ve got 6,000 skiable acres and if you hire one of our guides, you’re going to be guaranteed one of the greatest days you’ve ever had. You don’t have to wonder if you’re missing out.” Billy Haupert, a guide with The North Face Mountain Guides program at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for the past five years.

Here are six reasons why hiring a guide is the smartest thing you can do on your next day on the mountain.

Photo Credit: Provided by Squaw

1. Discover Hidden Terrain

This is the most obvious reason, but it’s worth repeating. If you go out on your own and you don’t know the mountain well, you’ll be left following the crowds or wondering where to go next. Hire a guide and they’ll make all the tough decisions for you, plus they’ll point out landmarks and share backstories of the hidden locales on these storied mountains. “Our guides will show you the best spots and the rhythm of how our mountains work,” says Robyn Scarton, Adult Ski and Snowboard School Director for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. “You’ll get to check out secret places you’ve never been to before.”