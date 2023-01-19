It is gear preview season. With snow brands meeting up to show off their latest and greatest at winter demos, Never Summer just announced a new shaped board in their line that they just dropped for sale. The Valhalla is a directional freeride board with all their new tech and tricks packed in. Sizing it for both men and women (from a 147cm to 164cm), a limited run base is now on the website. Check out the new shape below!

