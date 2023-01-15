Austria’s Anna Gasser just took home a hard-fought victory at her Home resort in the 4th F.I.S. Big Air contest of the season.

Women’s Podium
1. ANNA GASSER (AUT)
2. ZOI SADOWSKI SYNNOTT (NZL)
3. KOKOMO MURASE (JPN)

Men’s Podium
1. TAIGA HASEGAWA (JPN)
2. RYOMA KIMATA (JPN)
3. KIRA KIMURA (JPN)

