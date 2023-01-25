Popularized again by Burton recently with their Step On Model, it seems that more and more brands are stepping over to step-in options.

This video by a shop in Germany shows off a couple popular ones:

The bindings shown:

Supermatic Binding by Nidecker.

Freedom 1.0 Bindings by Clew

Step On® X Re:Flex by Burton.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS