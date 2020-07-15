Coal Headwear Partners with Boarding Fro Breast Cancer on Face Mask Project

Amidst this Worldwide Pandemic, the Headwear Company Collaborates with Cancer Awareness Non-Profit to Develop and Produce Face Masks to Protect the Community

July 14, 2020 (Seattle, WA) – Today, Coal Headwear & B4BC officially announces their face mask project to combat the worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19). Available in packs of three, these non-surgical masks are available for purchase online:

https://coalheadwear.com/collections/face-masks/products/the-reversible-face-mask-3-pack-b4bc

“Coal has been working with the folks at B4BC for a number of years on special edition beanies and caps that bring awareness to their cause and support their mission” says Marketing Manager, Mat Savage. “This pandemic is affecting everyone across the world, and is especially dangerous to those who are already fighting cancer, I’m glad we were able to partner with B4BC to create a set of masks that will help combat this disease and give back to one of the causes we passionately support.”

“We here at B4BC are incredibly grateful for Coal’s continued support through this unprecedented chapter of our almost 25-year journey. It is during times like these that we see the true meaning and value of partnerships. With Coal, it is a friendship and mutual passion for community that fuels our creativity.” Says B4BC Community & Wellness Director, Megan Pischke. Adding that “the funds raised through this collaboration will help fuel the development of tools and programming that enable us to continue to educate our audience, and to serve our community of breast cancer thrivers, and survivors, during a time where our traditional means of doing so in-person, have been cut off. We are hopeful to soon again share smiles and laughter in person, out in nature, where our bodies and minds can heal.”

“Wearing a mask might not necessarily be for you, it’s for people with underlying health conditions, like cancer, COPD, diabetes, or cystic fibrosis. If Covid has brought anything into view, it’s that a global pandemic puts us all at risk. Wearing a mask is a simple act of compassion that is scientifically proven to slow the spread of Covid and it’s something we can all do” Rebekah Howerton, Metastatic breast cancer Thriver, breast cancer advocate and B4BC Wellness Retreat Attendee

For more information on this project, please visit: https://coalheadwear.com/collections/face-masks/products/the-reversible-face-mask-3-pack-b4bc And keep up with Coal Headwear on Facebook and Instagram .

For more information about Boarding for Breast Cancer, please visit b4bc.org Follow them on Social here: Facebook and here: Instagram

About Coal Headwear:

In 2002, Coal set out with a vision to create a line of high-quality, beautifully functional headwear, blazing a trail through an industry that historically dismissed headwear as an afterthought accessory. What started as a humble side hustle drawing from deep roots in art, skate, and snowboard culture, has evolved into a lifestyle brand and a platform for creation and making connections.

Since the beginning, we’ve remained true to that original vision while discovering exciting new sources of design inspiration, evolving our product offering, and growing the Coal family.

All these years later, we’re still doing what we love, continuing to introduce design, materials, and craftsmanship innovations to excite our ever-growing community. The Coal tradition has always been about evolution. We’re honored to keep carrying the torch and forging connections with adventurers.

About B4BC:

Boarding for Breast Cancer is a nonprofit foundation that advocates early detection and a healthy, active, and sustainable lifestyle as the best means for breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC has been educating people both young and old to support women managing breast cancer and so much more for over 20 years. Their survivorship program enables young women affected by breast cancer to reconnect with nature and themselves.

The incredible crew at B4BC is on a mission to save lives and create hope. They believe that driving awareness—especially among young adults—is the key to catching breast cancer early and empowering young people to take an active role in their health and wellness.

