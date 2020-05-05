Coal Shifts Manufacturing Operations to Combat Covid-19 With Face Masks

From the desk of Coal Headwear:

May 4, 2020 (Seattle, WA) – Today, Coal Headwear officially announces its line of face masks to combat the worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19). Available in packs of three, the first stage of non-surgical masks are available for purchase online: www.coalheadwear.com/collections/face-masks.

“Since its inception in 2002, Coal’s tradition has been about evolution,” says Marketing Manager, Mat Savage. “This pandemic is affecting everyone across the world; and in our efforts to evolve with the times, I’m glad the brand and our team are doing something to make a difference – to help combat this disease and protect the community.”

During this time, Coal Headwear is working to support brands and small businesses by making branded masks for the brands/organizations to sell. Coal has a confirmed project with B4BC and some other non-profits/advocates the brand has worked with in the past. Additional businesses Coal is producing face masks for include: Sub Pop Records, Boeing and Macdonald- Miller alongside smaller businesses like: Grumpy’s Burgers (Ketchum, ID) and Neon Wave (Snow/Surf Retailer in Rochester, NY).

Wearing a mask has become the new normal and as individuals adapt to the new mandates, Coal Headwear has designed face masks to help keep people safe. As safety measures ramp up, the company is also working on additional, higher-end versions of the face mask with filtering systems. Available for pre-order in a multitude of colors and patterns, the face masks come in a pack of three for $36.00 and will ship in two to three weeks. Customers are also able to custom design face masks through the Coal Customs site.

