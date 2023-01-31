Sometimes the most exciting trick to do down at the X Games doesn’t even happen during the official event. During a Big Air practice Markus Kleveland and Skier Petter Ulsletten did a doubles line that is heart stopping.

In the comments, Kleveland said “Thank you for tricking us in to this😂😂😂😂” We can’t imagine he would have thought it was a good idea in hindsight but the clip is incredible.