The best DDD since Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The latest in Dragon’s premium offering with some help from Danny Davis, the PXV2 goggle is the distillation of years of goggle design. They took their groundbreaking Panotech design and fused it with the utility and ease of our Swiftlock lens changing technology. It’s sized in the sweet spot: slightly smaller than the PXV and larger than the best-selling NFX2. And of course, the PXV2 utilizes the best-in-class Lumalens color optimized lenses and armored venting. This goggle utilizes features derived from Dragon’s patented Advanced Projects X (APX) technology.

What Dragon says about LUMALENS®:

LUMALENS® is a color optimized lens technology offering ultra-high definition optics across the entire spectrum of light conditions. Engineered to improve and optimize visibility in all environments, Dragon’s exclusive LUMALENS® technology delivers superior color vividness, improves depth perception, and reduces eye fatigue for better performance.

