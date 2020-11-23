Introducing the Smith Squad MAG

The new Smith Squad MAG™ combines the ease of the best-in-class Smith MAG™ interchangeable system with the iconic design of the semi-frameless Squad. The MAG™ system features six magnetic contact points and two locking mechanisms, a simple push lever releases the cylindrical lens to allow a quick lens swap anytime, anywhere. The Squad MAG™ includes two interchangeable ChromaPop™ performance lenses in bright light and low light to provide unmatched clarity and detail in any alpine condition. Clear vision is further enhanced with AirEvac™ integration technology to reduce fogging, and a comfortable fit is ensured with 3-layer DriWix face foam. Easily adapt to all conditions in the new Squad MAG™.

