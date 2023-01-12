Justin Bieber was seen in Aspen last week snowboarding with Kendall Jenner to celebrate the New Year. With X Games about to kick off, stars are in and out of the small destination town all month! Justin rode a Burton board, Oakley goggles, and most surprisingly, a North Face outerwear kit designed by pro rider Cole Navin.

We even tracked down a video, but it doesn’t show that much of the famous singer riding.