Kimmy Fasani and The Dragon RVX Goggle with Swiftlock 2.0

The RVX OTG goggle is another in Dragon’s long line of technically innovative products that push the envelope in design direction. Utilizing the all-new, one-sided Swiftlock 2.0, the RVX contains their most secure and quick lens changing system to date. Swiftlock 2.0 technology allows for the RVX OTG to be over-the-glasses compatible, all while being inconspicuous and out of sight.

Photo Credit: Dragon

“The development of Swiftlock 2.0 is the newest innovation in a long list of outstanding features developed by Dragon that went into the creation of the RVX OTG,” said Shay Williams, Product Development Specialist at Dragon. “The one-sided lever makes it a breeze to change lenses on-the-go and the inclusion of the over-the-glasses component will allow even more users to more comfortably enjoy skiing and riding with clear vision on the mountain.”

Photo Credit: Dragon

The RVX OTG also features Lumalens lens technology giving riders color-optimized, ultra-high definitions optics across the entire spectrum of light conditions. Designed to improve and optimize visibility, Lumalens technology delivers superior color vividness, enhanced clarity, improved depth perception and reduced eye fatigue for better performance on the mountain.

