Kirkwood reported on twitter this morning that Chair 6 had undergone some serious weather damage and would be down for an unknown amount of time.
7:35 | Lift Update
Due to the strong winds we experienced yesterday, Chair 6 will be down today for maintenance with no current ETO.
Don't forget to thank our Lift Maintenance Team for all the hard work they do! pic.twitter.com/sIgUS7UPGE
— Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) January 24, 2023
Luckily the maintenance crew had the situation sorted in a few hours, as Kirkwood would soon report the chair was back open.
11:30 | Lift Update
Chair 6 is now ready and OPEN
Chair 4 remains on a wind HOLD
— Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) January 24, 2023
Kirkwood has reported 367 inches of snow this year, but it has come with heavy winds. Don’t forget to thank your local mountain maintenance worker!
Sound off in the comments below!