Kirkwood reported on twitter this morning that Chair 6 had undergone some serious weather damage and would be down for an unknown amount of time.

7:35 | Lift Update

Due to the strong winds we experienced yesterday, Chair 6 will be down today for maintenance with no current ETO.

Don't forget to thank our Lift Maintenance Team for all the hard work they do! pic.twitter.com/sIgUS7UPGE — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) January 24, 2023

Luckily the maintenance crew had the situation sorted in a few hours, as Kirkwood would soon report the chair was back open.

11:30 | Lift Update

Chair 6 is now ready and OPEN

Chair 4 remains on a wind HOLD — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) January 24, 2023

Kirkwood has reported 367 inches of snow this year, but it has come with heavy winds. Don’t forget to thank your local mountain maintenance worker!