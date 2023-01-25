Kirkwood reported on twitter this morning that Chair 6 had undergone some serious weather damage and would be down for an unknown amount of time.

Luckily the maintenance crew had the situation sorted in a few hours, as Kirkwood would soon report the chair was back open.

Kirkwood has reported 367 inches of snow this year, but it has come with heavy winds. Don’t forget to thank your local mountain maintenance worker!

