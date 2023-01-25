From the desk at Redbull:

“LAYERS is a featured film documentary dedicated to discovering and celebrating the unique people, places, personalities, and layers behind what we call snowboarding. Since the beginning snowboarding has been more than just the act of using a toy during the winter months; an unintentional global culture has been created.”

“Through this documentary, we have found that snowboarding is a multifaceted ecosystem. Built up of many critical layers balanced together in a world that continues to evolve, and the future depends on every layer within it. Snowboarding is like a flower, and what we currently know is the blossom. Like any living organism, without all the layers, nothing is possible; in turn, these layers have created a culture without borders through snowboarding. LAYERS is a snapshot of some of the people, places, communities, and events that have and continue to shape this snowboarding culture that we are all proud to be a part of.

LAYERS coming fall 2023 on Red Bull TV”

We’re excited for this one!