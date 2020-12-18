Line Miner—Stale Sandbech’s Signature Goggles From Oakley!

Photo Credit: Oakley

Developed in partnership with 6x X Games medalist and Olympic Silver Medalist snowboarder Stale Sandbech of Norway, the graphic theme “Lunar Rock” was inspired by exploration and finding new boundaries.

The Line Miner goggle was created with the purpose of providing the ultimate in peripheral vision, with a cylindrical-style design. We were able to pull the goggle in closer to your face than ever before, allowing for incredible downward and side-to-side periphery. With a large-sized ﬁt, Line Miner is optimized for a wide variety of faces and is engineered to ﬁt perfectly with most helmets.

Photo Credit: Oakley

