Marcus Kleveland flies to Aspen today with his bag a little bit heavier. The Laax Open first place trophy comes as a big win at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking a promising start to the competitive season.

Scoring an 83.61, he bested Dusty Henricksen’s 82.45 for second and Sven Thorgren’s 80.23 for third.

LAAX OPEN PODIUM
