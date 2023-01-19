Natural Selection tour announced today they are putting together a special package which would allow you to take a helicopter alongside Travis Rice during his DUELS battle. Though we are not sure of the exact price tag on this, we know that if you have to ask you probably can’t afford it.

We can’t help but think this is perhaps the most creative way a snowboarder has ever gotten anyone to pay for their heli time.

